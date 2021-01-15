Westside Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,350 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $31,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 171.7% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sailer Financial LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. 53.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of IAU stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,566,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,292,631. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average of $17.91. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $19.76.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.