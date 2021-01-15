Westside Investment Management Inc. Buys 6,375 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 611,424 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,375 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Pitney Bowes worth $9,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PBI. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Pitney Bowes by 144.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 10,110 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Pitney Bowes by 191.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the third quarter worth about $71,000. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PBI traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.44. The company had a trading volume of 150,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,456. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.69 and a beta of 3.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.28. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $8.15.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $891.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.56 million. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 84.50% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides products and services for domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and cross-border e-commerce transactions.

