Westoz Investment Company Limited (WIC.AX) (WIC) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.03 on February 19th

Westoz Investment Company Limited (WIC.AX) (ASX:WIC) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, February 19th. This represents a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.83.
About Westoz Investment Company Limited (WIC.AX)
