Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Shares of WAL traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.43. The stock had a trading volume of 579,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,321. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $72.48.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $305.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.24 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $129,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,171.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd Marshall sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $4,412,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,929.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,750 shares of company stock valued at $4,894,138 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAL. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,617,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 167,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 155.5% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 13,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 8,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.