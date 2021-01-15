West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “West Japan Railway Company engages in the railway transportation business. Its operating segment consists of Transportation, Sales of Goods and Food Services, Real Estate and Other Businesses. Transportation segment provides railway, bus, and ferry services. Distribution segment operates department stores, restaurants, retail and wholesale shops. Real Estate segment sells and leases properties and manages shopping centers. Other Businesses segment includes hotels, travel agencies, advertising and construction. West Japan Railway Company is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WJRYY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered West Japan Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded West Japan Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. West Japan Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS WJRYY opened at $52.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.21 and a beta of 0.33. West Japan Railway has a 52-week low of $42.17 and a 52-week high of $86.69.

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a route length of 4,903.1 kilometers, comprising Shinkansen route of 812.6 kilometers and conventional lines of 4,090.5 kilometers; and 1,174 stations, as well as bus and ferry services.

