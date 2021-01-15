WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Given New $95.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Thursday, AR Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on WESCO International from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded WESCO International from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on WESCO International from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on WESCO International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on WESCO International in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.82.

Shares of NYSE:WCC traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.71. 431,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,560. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. WESCO International has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $87.84.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that WESCO International will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,845,000 after acquiring an additional 70,928 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in WESCO International by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 213,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,381,000 after buying an additional 31,897 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in WESCO International by 516.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in WESCO International by 221.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 7,721 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in WESCO International by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after buying an additional 7,968 shares during the period.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies; communication and metering devices, and racking systems; and solar modules, connectors, and storage batteries.

