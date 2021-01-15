Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Receives $60.53 Average PT from Analysts

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.53.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of WELL traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.34. 50,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,944,957. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $89.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Welltower news, Director Philip L. Hawkins acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.94 per share, for a total transaction of $105,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,627.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Welltower by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 62,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Welltower by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Welltower by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 40,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

