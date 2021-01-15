Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Receives $60.53 Average PT from Analysts

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.53.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th.
Shares of WELL traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.34. 50,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,944,957. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $89.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.
In other Welltower news, Director Philip L. Hawkins acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.94 per share, for a total transaction of $105,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,627.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Welltower by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 62,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Welltower by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Welltower by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 40,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.
About Welltower
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
