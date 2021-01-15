Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Short Interest Update

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, an increase of 183.9% from the December 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 219,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

EOD opened at $4.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average of $4.52. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $5.86.

Get Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.46%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOD. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $825,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,602,753 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $11,010,000 after acquiring an additional 121,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 227,196 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.