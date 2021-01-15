Weichai Power (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.40

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.40 and last traded at $20.94, with a volume of 106483 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Weichai Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 7th.

Get Weichai Power alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.73.

Weichai Power Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells diesel engines, automobiles, and other major automobile components in China and internationally. It operates through Engines, Automobiles and Automobile Components, and Intelligent Logistics segments. The company provides design, development, production, sale, repair, and import and export of engines and auxiliary products, automobile axles, gear boxes and components, and other automobile components; hydraulic pumps and motors; hydraulic valves; gears and gear transmission devices; ancillary casting and casting products of hydraulic components; internal combustion engines, new energy powertrain systems and ancillary products; technical consultation and technical services; leasing of self-owned houses; steel; business management services; and forklift trucks, and warehousing technology and supply chain solution services.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Weichai Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weichai Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.