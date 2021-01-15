Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Avient (AVNT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Avient (NYSE: AVNT) recently:

1/7/2021 – Avient was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $41.00.

1/6/2021 – Avient was upgraded by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $34.00.

1/6/2021 – Avient was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $34.00.

1/5/2021 – Avient was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Avient Corporation provides specialized and sustainable material solutions. Avient Corporation, formerly known as PolyOne Corporation, is based in CLEVELAND. “

12/14/2020 – Avient was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $37.00.

12/14/2020 – Avient had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

12/11/2020 – Avient had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.

Shares of Avient stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.41. 13,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,097. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.92 and a 200-day moving average of $35.93. Avient Co. has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $46.38. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Avient had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $924.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.93 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Avient in the third quarter worth $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Avient in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Avient during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

