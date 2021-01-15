WaykiChain Tops 1-Day Volume of $50.35 Million (WICC)

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 14th. One WaykiChain token can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000592 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, WaykiChain has traded 18.4% higher against the dollar. WaykiChain has a total market cap of $44.25 million and approximately $50.35 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WaykiChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00046481 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $151.30 or 0.00382604 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00038181 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,633.52 or 0.04130839 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00013365 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00012672 BTC.

About WaykiChain

WaykiChain (WICC) is a token. Its launch date was January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,000,000 tokens. The official website for WaykiChain is waykichain.com . WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

Buying and Selling WaykiChain

WaykiChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WaykiChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WaykiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WaykiChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WaykiChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.