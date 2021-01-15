Waves Price Reaches $6.32 on Exchanges (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. In the last week, Waves has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Waves coin can now be bought for $6.32 or 0.00017506 BTC on major exchanges. Waves has a total market capitalization of $657.79 million and approximately $176.79 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008039 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003559 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004276 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004334 BTC.

Waves is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 104,071,972 coins. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com . Waves’ official website is waves.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

