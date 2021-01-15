Waves Enterprise Price Reaches $0.25 on Top Exchanges (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. In the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Waves Enterprise has a market cap of $51.90 million and approximately $231,484.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves Enterprise token can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000692 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Waves Enterprise alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00035895 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00111845 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00063507 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.84 or 0.00245643 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00058768 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 204,946,089 tokens. Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

Waves Enterprise Token Trading

Waves Enterprise can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Enterprise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves Enterprise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves Enterprise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.