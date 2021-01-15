wave edu coin (WEC) Hits 1-Day Volume of $725.00

wave edu coin (CURRENCY:WEC) traded up 164.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. wave edu coin has a market capitalization of $288,259.07 and approximately $725.00 worth of wave edu coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One wave edu coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, wave edu coin has traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000764 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00036061 BTC.
- Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00108074 BTC.
- Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.
- KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.
- Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00063416 BTC.
- Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.85 or 0.00238088 BTC.
- IZE (IZE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000642 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00057627 BTC.
wave edu coin Profile
Buying and Selling wave edu coin
wave edu coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as wave edu coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire wave edu coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy wave edu coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
