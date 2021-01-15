wave edu coin (WEC) Hits 1-Day Volume of $725.00

wave edu coin (CURRENCY:WEC) traded up 164.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. wave edu coin has a market capitalization of $288,259.07 and approximately $725.00 worth of wave edu coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One wave edu coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, wave edu coin has traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00036061 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00108074 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00063416 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.85 or 0.00238088 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00057627 BTC.

wave edu coin Profile