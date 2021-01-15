wave edu coin Hits Market Cap of $288,259.07 (WEC)

wave edu coin (CURRENCY:WEC) traded 164.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 15th. During the last seven days, wave edu coin has traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One wave edu coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. wave edu coin has a total market capitalization of $288,259.07 and $725.00 worth of wave edu coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000764 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00036061 BTC.
- Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00108074 BTC.
- Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.
- KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.
- Neo (NEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00063416 BTC.
- Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.85 or 0.00238088 BTC.
- IZE (IZE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000642 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00057627 BTC.
