Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 24.41%.

WAFD stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.22. 7,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,068. Washington Federal has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $36.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.84 and its 200-day moving average is $24.00. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

WAFD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Washington Federal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Washington Federal from $25.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Mulholland sold 1,108,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total transaction of $5,854,458.72. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

