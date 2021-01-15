Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $37.00 price target on the stock.

WMG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Warner Music Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Warner Music Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Warner Music Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.44.

WMG opened at $36.19 on Monday. Warner Music Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $39.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.99 and a 200-day moving average of $31.01.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Warner Music Group will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Forbes Cooper sold 557,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $17,289,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMG. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the second quarter worth approximately $196,640,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 167.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,212,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,940 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the second quarter worth approximately $67,863,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,255,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,078,000 after acquiring an additional 60,112 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 1,168.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 793,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,798,000 after acquiring an additional 730,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

