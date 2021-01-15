Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,832 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $11,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 57.6% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 206.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT opened at $146.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.95 and its 200 day moving average is $139.76.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.82.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.85, for a total value of $161,164,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,280,393. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total transaction of $229,130,268.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,842,381.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,390,000 shares of company stock worth $1,376,288,395 in the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

