Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WBA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.22.

WBA stock opened at $49.32 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $54.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.38. The company has a market capitalization of $42.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.64, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBA. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,038.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,138 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

