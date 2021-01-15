Wacker Chemie’s (WKCMF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WKCMF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. CSFB reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

WKCMF stock remained flat at $$146.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.93. Wacker Chemie has a 12-month low of $34.00 and a 12-month high of $149.40.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

