Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

WAB has been the topic of several other reports. Melius started coverage on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wabtec from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Wabtec from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Wabtec presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.88.

Wabtec stock traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.90. 965,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,380,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. Wabtec has a 52-week low of $35.07 and a 52-week high of $84.32.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Wabtec had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wabtec will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.51%.

In other news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $1,861,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,166.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 40,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $2,961,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 740,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,125,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 267,000 shares of company stock worth $19,159,885 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WAB. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wabtec in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Wabtec by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Wabtec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Wabtec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Wabtec by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

About Wabtec

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

