Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) CEO Andre Turenne Sells 10,443 Shares

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) CEO Andre Turenne sold 10,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $90,018.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,754.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

VYGR opened at $8.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.51. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $14.80. The stock has a market cap of $334.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.80.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $2.46. The company had revenue of $117.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.34 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.46% and a negative net margin of 60.61%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

VYGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $31.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 357.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,122,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,165,000 after purchasing an additional 224,246 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 10.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 323.6% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 63,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 48,225 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.