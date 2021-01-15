Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) Short Interest Update

Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 642,000 shares, a growth of 161.9% from the December 15th total of 245,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 381,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
PPR stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $5.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.39.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.0135 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th.
Voya Prime Rate Trust Company Profile
Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
