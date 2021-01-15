Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) Short Interest Update

Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 642,000 shares, a growth of 161.9% from the December 15th total of 245,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 381,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

PPR stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $5.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.39.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.0135 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust during the third quarter valued at $295,000. Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 3.4% during the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 859,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 12,292,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust during the third quarter worth $3,029,000.

Voya Prime Rate Trust Company Profile

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

