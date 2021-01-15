Vossloh AG (VOS.F) (ETR:VOS) Given a €48.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Vossloh AG (VOS.F) (ETR:VOS) received a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective from research analysts at Independent Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VOS. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Vossloh AG (VOS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Vossloh AG (VOS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Vossloh AG (VOS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €45.60 ($53.65).

VOS opened at €43.05 ($50.65) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €40.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €37.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.11. The company has a market cap of $756.14 million and a PE ratio of -17.14. Vossloh AG has a 52 week low of €23.60 ($27.76) and a 52 week high of €44.60 ($52.47).

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

