Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) Given a SEK 240 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a SEK 240 target price on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VOLV.B has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 220 price objective on Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 224 price objective on Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Volvo in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 173 price target on Volvo and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, HSBC set a SEK 235 price target on Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Volvo currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of SEK 195.82.

Volvo has a one year low of SEK 123.40 and a one year high of SEK 171.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of SEK 144.10.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

