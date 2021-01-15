Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) Given a €180.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) in a report published on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €169.00 ($198.82) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €173.00 ($203.53) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Nord/LB set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($223.53) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €173.47 ($204.08).

Shares of VOW3 traded up €7.18 ($8.45) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €151.98 ($178.80). 2,347,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The company has a market cap of $31.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75. Volkswagen AG has a fifty-two week low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a fifty-two week high of €185.48 ($218.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €148.24 and its 200-day moving average is €141.45.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

