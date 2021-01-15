Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “voestalpine AG is engaged in the production, processing and distribution of steel products. Its operating division consists of Steel, Special Steel, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. Steel division focuses on the production and processing of flat steel products for the automotive, white goods and construction industries. Special Steel division segment manufactures tool steel and high-speed steel. Metal Engineering division produces rails and turnout products, rod wire, drawn wire, premium seamless tubes and welding filler materials. Metal Forming division offers special sections, tube products, and precision strip steel as well as pre-finished system components. Other segment provides coordination services and assistance to the subsidiaries. voestalpine AG is headquartered in Linz, Austria. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Voestalpine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voestalpine currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.50.

Shares of VLPNY stock remained flat at $$7.50 during trading hours on Thursday. 112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300. Voestalpine has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.52.

About Voestalpine

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

