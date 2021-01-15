VMware (NYSE:VMW) Lowered to Market Perform at William Blair

VMware (NYSE:VMW) was downgraded by equities researchers at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

VMW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on VMware from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on VMware from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on VMware from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. VMware has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.92.

Shares of NYSE VMW traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.10. 87,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,991,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67. VMware has a 52-week low of $86.00 and a 52-week high of $163.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.39 and a 200-day moving average of $105.60.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.22. VMware had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 27.92%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that VMware will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $2,341,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,360,009.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 2,490 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $373,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,685,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit X LLC bought a new position in VMware in the third quarter worth about $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of VMware by 146.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 185 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in VMware by 107.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 388 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

