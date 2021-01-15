VMware (NYSE:VMW) Lowered to Market Perform at William Blair

VMware (NYSE:VMW) was downgraded by equities researchers at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports.
VMW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on VMware from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on VMware from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on VMware from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. VMware has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.92.
Shares of NYSE VMW traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.10. 87,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,991,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67. VMware has a 52-week low of $86.00 and a 52-week high of $163.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.39 and a 200-day moving average of $105.60.
In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $2,341,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,360,009.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 2,490 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $373,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,685,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit X LLC bought a new position in VMware in the third quarter worth about $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of VMware by 146.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 185 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in VMware by 107.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 388 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.
About VMware
VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.
