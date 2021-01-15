VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. lessened its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 218,391 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. VMware comprises 2.9% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $30,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,874 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of VMware by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,169 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of VMware by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,717 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VMware by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 18.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VMware alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VMW traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.75. 78,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,991,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $57.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.60. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.00 and a twelve month high of $163.17.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. VMware had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 27.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on VMW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on VMware from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. William Blair lowered VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on VMware from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. VMware presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.92.

In other VMware news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $373,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,685,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $2,341,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,360,009.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.