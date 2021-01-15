Vivos Therapeutics, Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To End on January 20th (NASDAQ:VVOS)

Vivos Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:VVOS) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, January 20th. Vivos Therapeutics had issued 3,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 11th. The total size of the offering was $21,000,000 based on an initial share price of $6.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Vivos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Vivos Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ VVOS opened at $7.99 on Friday. Vivos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $14.41.

