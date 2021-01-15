Vivendi SA (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Short Interest Up 53.3% in December

Vivendi SA (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 53.3% from the December 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 239,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

VIVHY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivendi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VIVHY opened at $31.84 on Friday. Vivendi has a fifty-two week low of $18.85 and a fifty-two week high of $32.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.09. The company has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.67.

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

