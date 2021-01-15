Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

VIVHY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vivendi from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vivendi has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of VIVHY opened at $31.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.39 and a 200 day moving average of $29.09. Vivendi has a 52-week low of $18.85 and a 52-week high of $32.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

