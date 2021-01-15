Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at CL King

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) had its price target boosted by CL King from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating for the company. KeyCorp raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Cowen raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Aegis began coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Vista Outdoor stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.16. The company had a trading volume of 841,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,640. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.13. Vista Outdoor has a 1 year low of $4.29 and a 1 year high of $30.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.46. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $575.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.39 million. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Vista Outdoor news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851,056. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the third quarter worth $151,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 28.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 99.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the third quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the third quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products that include centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; archery and hunting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and decoys; optics products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; and shooting accessories that consist of reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products.

Featured Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.