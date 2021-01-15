Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.25 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vista Gold is a well-funded gold project developer. Their principal asset is their flagship Mt Todd gold project in Northern Territory, Australia. Mt Todd is the largest known undeveloped gold project in Australia. “

VGZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Vista Gold in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.25 price objective (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Vista Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vista Gold in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

Vista Gold stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.99. 887,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,330. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.03. Vista Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VGZ. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 9.6% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 233,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 20,360 shares during the period. Global Strategic Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 19.2% in the third quarter. Global Strategic Management Inc. now owns 2,634,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 424,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 14,153.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 28,307 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp.

