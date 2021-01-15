Visionstate Corp. (VIS.V) (CVE:VIS) Trading Down 18.2%

Visionstate Corp. (VIS.V) (CVE:VIS) fell 18.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 105,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 206,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.11.

Visionstate Corp. (VIS.V) Company Profile (CVE:VIS)

Visionstate Corp., through its subsidiary, Visionstate Inc, operates as a software development company in North America. It specializes in applications for the Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics. Its principal product is Washroom Notification and Digital Aid (WANDA), a touch-screen solution that collects information on cleaning activities, monitors supply inventories, optimizes workforces, enhances employee accountability, and provides detailed analytics.

