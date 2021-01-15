Visa (NYSE:V) PT Raised to $225.00 at KeyCorp

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.46% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.07.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $201.86 on Wednesday. Visa has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $220.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $1,642,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,920,027.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,463 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 548,413 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $119,955,000 after buying an additional 7,819 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 14,135 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $397,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,691 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,212,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

