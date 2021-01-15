Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,032 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 3.8% during the third quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.5% during the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co increased its stake in shares of Visa by 5.1% during the third quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 1,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Visa by 1.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.07.

Shares of V stock traded down $7.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $202.00. The stock had a trading volume of 680,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,153,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $220.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total value of $1,884,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,779,004. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,205 shares of company stock worth $17,188,463. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

