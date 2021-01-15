Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Cut by N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,048 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 52.7% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of V opened at $201.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $220.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $211.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.84.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total transaction of $1,884,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,660 shares in the company, valued at $27,779,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,463 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on V shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.07.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.