Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Given a $20.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) has been assigned a $20.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 56.49% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.29.

Shares of Village Farms International stock traded down $1.57 on Friday, hitting $12.78. 484,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,833,369. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.14 million, a PE ratio of -79.88 and a beta of 2.34. Village Farms International has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $43.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.85 million. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 9.65%. On average, analysts expect that Village Farms International will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $1,761,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,559,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,228,870.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher C. Woodward sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $53,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 395,100 shares of company stock worth $4,401,100 over the last three months. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VFF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 17.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 5,023 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the second quarter worth $102,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 12.4% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 1,951.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 7,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

