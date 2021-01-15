Vigilare Wealth Management Sells 4,000 Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Vigilare Wealth Management reduced its stake in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Amarin were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRN. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amarin by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 543,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 68,256 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Amarin in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,421,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amarin in the 3rd quarter valued at $421,000. 37.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amarin stock opened at $6.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.58 and a beta of 2.58. Amarin Co. plc has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $21.82.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $155.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.63 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John F. Thero sold 153,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $635,359.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,691,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,114,424.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Stack bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMRN shares. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Amarin from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Amarin from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Amarin from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Amarin in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.77.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

