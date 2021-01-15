Vigilare Wealth Management Sells 290 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Vigilare Wealth Management cut its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 1,225.0% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.21, for a total transaction of $574,091.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,909.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.39, for a total transaction of $8,454,435.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,548.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,175 shares of company stock valued at $31,883,815 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $490.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $539.79.

NYSE:NOW opened at $514.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $536.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $484.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.35 billion, a PE ratio of 145.71, a P/E/G ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $238.93 and a fifty-two week high of $566.74.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

