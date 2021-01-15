Vigilare Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 288 BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 125.0% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 40.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 73 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $795.00 to $802.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $684.17.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $743.50 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.98 and a 52-week high of $788.00. The stock has a market cap of $113.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $716.12 and its 200 day moving average is $624.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.34 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total value of $127,179.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total value of $2,411,909.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,018 shares of company stock valued at $3,209,898. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

