VietNam Holding Limited (VNH.L) (LON:VNH) Trading Down 0.5%

VietNam Holding Limited (VNH.L) (LON:VNH) shares dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 206.72 ($2.70) and last traded at GBX 207 ($2.70). Approximately 34,267 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 30,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 208 ($2.72).

The firm has a market cap of £105.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 186.43 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 165.57.

In other VietNam Holding Limited (VNH.L) news, insider Sean Hurst purchased 4,000 shares of VietNam Holding Limited (VNH.L) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.23) per share, with a total value of £6,840 ($8,936.50).

VietNam Holding Limited is a closed-end investment holding company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation by investing in a diversified portfolio of companies that have growth potential at an attractive valuation. The Company may also invest in the securities of private companies in Vietnam, whether Vietnamese or foreign owned, and the securities of foreign companies if a portion of their assets are held or operations are in Vietnam.

