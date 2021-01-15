Victoria Oil & Gas Plc (VOG.L) (LON:VOG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $720.00

Victoria Oil & Gas Plc (VOG.L) (LON:VOG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 720 ($9.41) and last traded at GBX 5.50 ($0.07), with a volume of 393850 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.50 ($0.07).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Victoria Oil & Gas Plc (VOG.L) in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.45, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13.

Victoria Oil & Gas Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the United Kingdom. The company holds 57% interest in the Logbaba gas and condensate project, which covers an area of 20 square kilometers located in Cameroon; and 75% interest in the Matanda Block covering an area of 1,235 square kilometers located in Cameroon.

