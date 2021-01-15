Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) Short Interest Up 56.2% in December

Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,376,500 shares, an increase of 56.2% from the December 15th total of 2,161,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 553.5 days.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vicinity Centres from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vicinity Centres from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

CNRAF opened at $1.23 on Friday. Vicinity Centres has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $1.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.08.

Vicinity Centres (Vicinity or the Group) is one of Australia's leading retail property groups. With a fully integrated asset management platform, and $24 billion in retail assets under management across 63 shopping centres, it is the second largest listed manager of Australian retail property. Vicinity has a Direct Portfolio with interests in 60 shopping centres (including the DFO Brisbane business) and manages 31 assets on behalf of Strategic Partners, 28 of which are co-owned by the Group.

