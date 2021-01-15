Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Viavi Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.44.

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock opened at $15.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.27. Viavi Solutions has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $16.17.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $284.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Viavi Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 160,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $2,189,740.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 691,581 shares in the company, valued at $9,412,417.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $60,047.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,073 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 176.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions in the third quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Palladiem LLC acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

