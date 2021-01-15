Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC cut Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of VWDRY stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.07. 134,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,338. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $87.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $47.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.85 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.62.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

