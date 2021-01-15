Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vestas Wind Systems A/S is engaged in development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind technology that uses the energy of the wind to generate electricity. It provides wind turbines and wind power systems. The company engages in wind project planning, procurement, construction, operation, power plant optimization and maintenance services. Vestas Wind Systems A/S is headquartered in Randers, Denmark. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

OTCMKTS VWDRY opened at $79.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.85 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.62. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $87.34.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 3.12%. Research analysts expect that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

