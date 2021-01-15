Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Upgraded to Outperform by Raymond James

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) was upgraded by Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

Shares of VET traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,615. The company has a market cap of $844.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.84. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $16.68.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $211.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.23 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 106.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.93%. Research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VET. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,265,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,021,000 after purchasing an additional 110,260 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 285,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 254.1% during the third quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 227,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 163,300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 14.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 221,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 27,480 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 843.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 141,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 126,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.36% of the company’s stock.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 79% working interest in 665,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 423,200 net acres of undeveloped land, and 439 net producing natural gas wells and 3,402 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 335 net producing oil wells and 2.0 net producing gas wells in France.

