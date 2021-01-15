VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock Position Lowered by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,915 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,655 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,472 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $195.70 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.77 and a 1-year high of $221.30. The company has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.52.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.24. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. The business had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $245,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,654 shares in the company, valued at $11,530,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total value of $1,230,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 865,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,497,396.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,678 shares of company stock worth $6,978,173 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VRSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. VeriSign currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.80.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.